Effective, dedicated humanitarians are rare because the job requires a level of commitment that most people are unwilling to make. Effective humanitarians dedicate a healthy chunk of their lives to serving needy communities. They learn the local languages and live in the local communities, sharing the same hardships as the people they came to help. In Afghanistan, true humanitarians of that nature came in two types: American religious charities and Japanese NGOs.

There are Western NGOs, such as Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), that operate within the communities they serve, providing much-needed modern medical care. However, the professionals staffing these NGOs do not do long-duration deployments lasting years. They do not move into countries like Afghanistan with their wives and children. The first time I recognized that my Western gait was radically different from an Afghan gait was when I watched a United Methodist Missionary from the International Assistance Mission walk towards me down a village path in the mountains of Eastern Afghanistan. The man was unusually tall (6’4”) but thin; he wore a shalwar kameez, had a two-fist length beard, and spoke perfect Pashto. Yet you could still tell he was a foreigner from a mile away because of how he walked.

Peshawar Kai, a Japanese NGO that sends medical and irrigation experts into the Hindu Kush, is another example of a true humanitarian endeavor. Peshawar Kai was started as Peace Medical Services (PMS) by Dr. Testsu Nakamura (known to Afghans as Uncle Murad), who arrived in Peshawar in 1984 to treat leprosy. He was working in the leprosy ward of the Mission Hospital of Peshawar, but found little actual medical treatment being provided to his patients. He founded an NGO and raised funds in Japan for a series of modern medical clinics in Pakistan, as well as one in the Dari Nur district of Nangarhar province, in 1991.

In 1993, a lethal plague of falciparum malaria ravaged the Dari Nur district, and Dr. Nakamura stopped it cold by providing 20,000 doses of antimalarial drugs with donor money from Japan. By 1998, Dr. Nakamura, using his PMS hospital in Peshawar as a base of operations, significantly expanded operations with additional Japanese volunteers. In 2001, he launched the “Afghan Fund for Life” to bring emergency food relief to the refugees flooding into Afghanistan after the United States took out the Taliban. In 2003, recognizing that drought was becoming a bigger problem than disease, he launched the Marwarid irrigation canal. This twenty-five-kilometer-long system fed off the Kunar River and irrigated lands in the Gamberi Desert area in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces.

I learned of Peshawar Kai 2008 when Jack Binns, then working at the regional Afghanistan NGO Security Office (ANSO), came to the Taj to alert me that a Japanese NGO worker, Kazuya Ito, had been kidnapped. Mr. Ito was an engineer working on follow-on irrigation projects fed by the Marwarid system and had been abducted along with his driver in the mountains of Dari Nur. Jack Binns grabbed his Afghan office manager and drove from his ANSO office to the Taj to help coordinate the response. He suspected (correctly) that JICA would have a direct line to the Japanese embassy. When he arrived, he was on a call with the RC East Tactical Operations Center (TOC). His office manager was glued to his cell phone, talking with a villager who was in hot pursuit of the kidnappers, and I called the JICA headquarters in Kabul. JICA then coordinated the information flow with the Japanese embassy crisis response team.

In 2008, the US Army headquarters for Regional Command East (RC East) at FOB Fenty was a Brigade Combat Team from the 10th Mountain Division. They vectored a Predator drone to the village and watched a large group of armed villagers chase the kidnappers, who had Mr. Ito in tow, up a mountain trail leading into Kunar province.

When Jack arrived, I called my partner Walt Gaffney at the JICA headquarters in Kabul and told him what was up. We did not have Mr. Ito’s name at the time, only his affiliation with Peshawar Kai, a well-known Japanese NGO. The senior JICA officer called the Japanese embassy, so we had a three-way phone conversation providing a play-by-play narrative of the incident. The villagers were gaining on the Taliban as they headed up the slope because Mr. Ito was not accustomed to the elevation, appeared to be out of shape, and was slowing his captors down. As the posse of villagers closed in, the kidnappers shot Mr. Ito in the legs, hoping the villagers would stop to aid him and abandon the pursuit.

If you know anything about Highlander Afghans, you will not be surprised to learn they didn’t pause when they reached the wounded Mr. Ito. A couple stayed with him, but the rest kept pressing the kidnappers, whom they caught and killed. Mr. Ito was hit in the femoral artery and bled out quickly, leaving the problem of getting his body off the side of the mountain. We asked the 10th Mountain if they had some gold line rappelling rope to spare so we could recover him, but the 10th Mountain said they would get the body off the mountain if required. As I recall, the Afghan Police were on the scene by then, and they got all the bodies off the mountain by throwing them off a cliff face.

The bodies weren’t in bad shape, though, because they all ended up in wooden coffins on display during a news conference by the Governor of Nangarhar Province, Gul Agha Sherzai. Sherzai, an infamous Kandahari warlord, was given the province with its lucrative border connected to the Khyber Pass by President Karzai to keep him out of Kandahar. He had gained massive amounts of weight since 2001. However, the extra weight hadn’t slowed him down much; he was animated and emotional as he pointed out the wounds on Mr. Ito’s legs while describing the Taliban kidnappers as selfish cowards. He swore that to attack selfless internationals who bring aid to the Afghan people was un-Islamic. He then extolled the virtue of the Afghan villagers who pursued and shot the villains, who he claimed were Pakistani. Afghans wear their kameez (a long shirt or tunic portion of the shalwar kameez, the traditional dress of that region of Central Asia) with rounded hems. Pakistanis typically wear square hems and often opt for tennis shoes and vests. The villains had no sports shoes or vests, but did have square kameez hems, so who knows?

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura and Kazuya Ito are two of the hundreds of individuals worldwide who dedicate their adult lives to aid people in poverty-stricken lands. However, Peshawar Kai also demonstrates the limitations of one-off NGO efforts. Dr. Nakamura spent seven years building an irrigation system that fed land in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces that had once been productive farmland. Such acts of aid and superior engineering led to land speculation, land grabs, and bloody feuds, necessitating the adjudication of land title disputes. The Taliban were the number one arbitrator of land deed disputes because they were perceived as fair, and nobody (interested in living) argued their verdicts. The Kabul government settled land titles by awarding them to the highest bidder, so the last thing people wanted was to settle a land title dispute in a Kabul court. As soon as the irrigation system was completed, the Taliban moved in to take advantage of an opportunity to dominate newly settled land in Laghman.

Another problem with Dr. Nakamura’s plan was that he built a significant irrigation system where none had previously existed. In later years, I would construct several massive irrigation intakes on the Helmand River, but we were rebuilding systems that had been destroyed, not creating new systems that could cause problems down the road. One of the problems Peshawar Kai caused was their weir, which was built to direct water into the dam intake, resulting in a significant increase in the velocity of the Kunar River. The Marwarid irrigation canal turned 3000 hectares of desert into productive farmland while stripping a good amount of productive farmland from the confluence of the Kunar and Kabul rivers in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province. We knew that because Dr. Dave had the satellite imagery to see it, but I don’t think anyone else noticed.

In 2019, the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) aired a one-hour documentary (in English) about Dr. Nakamura’s struggle to build the dam. As he tried repeatedly to establish the weir, you can see how much they increased the river's velocity downstream. Despite the unforeseen consequences, Uncle Murad was a hero to the Afghan people and was made an honorary Afghan citizen in 2019. On December 4, 2019, Dr. Nakamura and five of his Afghans were killed by gunmen on the way to inspect an irrigation site.

The American counterpart to Peshawar Kai was a series of Christian faith-based charity organizations that select, sponsor, and train missionary families to move into Afghan communities, providing direct aid and training to Afghans at the village level. The best example of this humanitarian subcategory was Dan Terry and his wife, Seija. The Terrys were United Methodist aid workers who lived in Afghanistan for forty years, raising their two daughters there during the Taliban times. Dan was the one who taught me how to move around the country safely, and I was very fond of him. He offered expert advice on important matters that an average international person might need to be made aware of. For instance, how many Afghan weddings should an expat attend? None, if possible, and only those of your senior managers, if not. How should you enter remote villages? Arrive before dawn and wait on the hood of your vehicle for the elders to invite you. Dan stressed it's imperative to become familiar with the typical daily life patterns in your area.

Dan and his wife worked for the International Assistance Mission (IAM), a non-profit Christian development NGO specializing in eye care, health, education, and community development. Dan was arrested and jailed by the Taliban for overstaying his visa in 2000. He was sent to the Sarposa Prison in Kandahar, entering in high spirits to master Pashto (he was already fluent in Dari). He was released after a couple of weeks but then re-arrested when the Taliban concluded he had not spent enough time in jail. When he returned to Sarposa, the prison erupted in applause as both guards and inmates welcomed the return of their new international best friend.

I met Dan through my friend Keith Rose when he took me on a trip into the Spin Ghar mountains to pick up an infant and his family, returning them to Kabul for cleft palate surgery. The family had Taliban or some other AOG connections, which is why we escorted them into Kabul. Dan was fluent in Dari and Pashto and spoke a little Pashayi, an ancient Dardic language from a minority tribe that straddles Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.