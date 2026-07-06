Today is the day when millions of Americans and thousands of European World Cup fans celebrate the 250th anniversary of our liberation from monarchical tyranny. You cannot argue that the King of England is not a tyrant when over 65,000 Whites in the UK have been arrested for expressing wrongthink in their social media posts. They often receive prison sentences that far exceed those given to Pakistani immigrants convicted of raping minors. Outside a couple of dozen Democratic-controlled urban wastelands, Americans do not have to tolerate that level of tyranny.

I got this off my Basic School Company group chat. We graduated from Quantico 40 years ago, but still keep in touch

The level of individual freedoms we enjoy on this beautiful summer day stands in stark contrast to the dire straits we found ourselves in just four years ago. The government trampled on our rights with ridiculous COVID policies that were not supported by medicine or science. Yet the medical and scientific communities relentlessly suppressed the opinions of the most eminent and accomplished members of their professions. The government coordinated with social media to ensure that those who questioned the elite group consensus were deplatformed, debanked, and cast to the margins of polite society.

Those days are (for now) gone. This morning, the New York Times published another propaganda piece to add to its long line of climate hysteria. The title was Without Climate Change, U.S. Heat Wave Called ‘Virtually Impossible’. The piece quoted “a team of scientists” who analyzed records of heat-stress data called “wet-bulb globe temperature.” Do you know who invented the wet-bulb globe temperature apparatus? The United States Marine Corps. They developed it in 1950 to reduce heat-related casualties at the Parris Island Recruit Training Depot. On every Marine Corps base in the world, if the readings get too high, a black flag is raised on all the base flagpoles, and outdoor training is suspended. Except for the Infantry Officer Course in Quantico, Virginia, IOC will not suspend training due to heat, cold, or natural disasters. That policy may have changed now that women are in the infantry, but it was a point of pride when I was an IOC instructor.

Sorry, I strayed off the target there for a second.

Apparently, the New York Times found a study by some poofters in England who adopted wet bulb measurements about 50 years after the Marine Corps. They combined their data with forecast data and declared: “The climate the country has today is fundamentally different from the one it had when the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence.” They provided no data to back their assertion. The Times’ story was instantly ratioed on X, where we commoners pointed out obvious facts like the fact that back in 1776 we were in a mini ice age. That was why there was so much ice in the Delaware River when General Washington crossed it with his army on Christmas Eve.

It is becoming tedious to inform environmentalists of facts they find inconvenient.

The good news about bad science continued with a report that President Trump will cut all solar and wind subsidies on July 4th. From 2010 to 2023, solar and wind energy projects received more than $141 billion in government subsidies. That money brought Americans higher energy bills, migrant birds and raptors being shredded by windmills, and habitat loss from massive solar panel farms. Offshore wind farms have also been killing whales faster than a Chinese distant water fishing fleet.

But all is not well in the land of the free. According to Peter Turchin’s structural-demographic framework, elite overproduction gauges remain firmly in the red (high risk) as of 2025–2026. Turchin’s theory tracks societal instability through interconnected factors: Elite overproduction, popular immiseration (stagnant/declining wages), and a wealth pump that concentrates wealth in the top 1%. Turchin contends these factors create “revolutionary situations” with heightened risk of unrest. He developed this theory in 2010, and his observations seem prescient in 2026.

The American economy generates an enormous amount of money each year. If Democrats put 10% of their monthly pay in an S&P index fund, in a decade or two they’d be doing well financially. Betting on America has always paid off.

The composition of the Democratic Party has changed significantly in my lifetime. Once considered a party representing the blue-collar working man, it is now a party that represents the college-educated progressive liberal women. 30% of registered Democrats are college-educated White Women. College-educated White males comprise only 17% of currently registered Democrats. There is a reason why Republicans do not worry about “revolutionary situations” between the progressive liberals and us.

2024 Presidential Election map

Yet there is still plenty to worry about for Americans who love our country and want to see it prosper. Elite overproduction, popular immiseration, and the wealth pump are real conditions that our political leaders on both sides of the aisle are ignoring. The polarization between conservatives and liberals seems insurmountable, and it can’t be addressed given the serious decline in mental health amongst liberal progressive democrats. The “science” behind SSRIs, like the science behind man-made global warming climate change, is completely fabricated.

We have millions of sad, depressed women who place blind faith in the psychiatric industrial complex, believing that counseling and SSRIs will make them better. I’m not picking on women in general, but they do take antidepressants at twice the rate of men. College-educated women seek professional mental health help at thrice the rate of women who do not have college degrees. They may have a college diploma, but they are so stupid that they learned nothing from the COVID-19 disaster.

There were effective and inexpensive treatments for COVID-19 long before the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Yet millions were left to die, so new, expensive drugs that were ultimately ineffective could be rushed into production. The lockdowns that did irreparable harm to the economy and turbo-charged the wealth pump were never necessary because, with the disease properly treated, fewer people would have died than in a common flu season.

I know it’s a hard story to believe. It required large numbers of people, institutions, medical societies, scientific bodies, and regulatory agencies, all in sync, to cover up and steer people away from valid treatments. This raises the uncomfortable specter that the elites don’t care about the rest of us. It’s a blow to one’s faith in human goodness.

The story behind the psychiatric industrial complex and its worthless medications is even worse. SSRIs go through a randomized, double-blind test against a placebo. The way it works is that a drug company will get a group of people already being treated with an SSRI and abruptly withdraw the drug (called a washout in drug testing speak). Now you randomize people either to the drug or to the placebo. The placebo is a group of people really going through withdrawal from antidepressants. So it’s not a real placebo group; it would be a medication-naive group.

The drug doesn’t have to outperform the placebo because people in the placebo group do get better. Meeting the FDA efficacy standard requires finding 2 trials showing a slightly greater reduction in symptoms on the HAM-D scale. The FDA considers the drug efficacious even though the difference in HAM-D aggregate outcomes between the drug and placebo groups isn’t clinically noticeable. Bear in mind that the US antidepressant drug market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2022 with a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%.

From 1950 to 1990, Americans self-identifying as “depressed” remained around 2% of the population. Those numbers surged 250% with the introduction of SSRI medication. Modern conveniences like indoor plumbing, refrigerators, clean water, air conditioning, and accessible grocery stores have freed up a ton of time for the average American. Infant and child mortality rates have declined significantly. Given these advancements and the reduction in famine and starvation, one would logically expect the prevalence of clinical depression to decrease.

But the psychiatric industrial complex claimed they identified the molecule that caused depression while also discovering a molecule that would cure it. They then created a narrative around the hard parts of life, traumatic experiences, job loss, marital betrayal, and losing loved ones to disease. It is still acceptable to be sad after these life events, but only for a designated and rapidly shrinking amount of time.

Still sad two weeks after your spouse was killed by an illegal immigrant driving a semi-tractor? You’re disordered, and if you’re bitching about California giving CDL’s to illegals who can’t speak or read English, you’re seriously disordered.

If you are reluctant to accept the guidance of a qualified medical professional and refuse to take SSRIs, your behavior falls under “resistance to treatment” or “poor insight”, both of which, interestingly, are also symptoms of depression. Dr. Roger McFillin explains how this all works:

Here’s what science has discovered: persistent feelings are symptoms. Experiences that disrupt are disorders. And the body’s ancient signaling system, the one that kept your ancestors alive long enough to produce you? A chemical error. Fortunately, we now have chemicals to fix the chemicals. You’re welcome.

Dr. Roger McFillin is a national treasure, in my humble opinion, and well worth checking out if this topic interests you. You may have no interest in the psychiatric industrial complex, but they are very interested in you and everyone you know. They cannot reach their 2030 goal of $9.37 billion in antidepressant sales without you. Let them have the crazy, sad, unable to understand how to invest money democrats. You and yours should invest in America and stay the hell away from any medico who thinks prescribing SSRIs is a good idea.