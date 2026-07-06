Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
7d

Good old WBGT! First introduction to the flag system was summer of 1975 at Camp Upshur, first increment of PLC/OCS. Of course it followed throughout my Infantry career. My IOC class was November and December so we didn’t have to “Sweat” it one way or the other. Camp LeJeune could get hot, but there were not too many black days that I recall, and if we were out in the training areas we may have slowed things down, but we seemed to get some training in if conditions with heat were marginal. Maybe we should come up with a WBGT for NO Kings rallies? We don’t want the oldsters with their cannabis gummies, wheeled walkers and blood thinners getting heat exhaustion or worse. But leave it to the Corps to figure it out! Sorry the amphibious assault of Tarawa is off today, WBGT says it is too hot…Thanks Tim, great post!

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Jim B.'s avatar
Jim B.
7d

Always great to see your latest essay Tim.

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