AKhan
Apr 14

Epic.

As usual you hit the nail on the head. We need to win back the culture we were raised in as young officers...No Nonsense and No Excuses.

Unfortunately, the recent relieves of Colonels Meyers and Ramirez uncovers the deep roots of the tumor. I wrongly thought that the DEI gibberish stopped at the 2 star level. I was wrong, it goes much deeper down to the Colonel level (or lower). Reason being is that the previous service chiefs promoted those who suited their cultural nuances and ensured that their legacy continues to grow....over time.

Hegseth has his work cut out for him. I pray that he can cut out the tumor and bring back the military - off life support. Otherwise, as you alluded, standards become another passing fad.

Finally, you are right, CJ is a man amongst men. You honed him well and I am proud to call both of you my brothers.

Need to get you on Sentinel in that wife beater 😂 and talk through some of these issues.

Semper Fi and Stay Rugged.

Asad

