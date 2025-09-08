A few weeks after Baba Ken returned, I started receiving emails from MIT that authorized me to purchase a brand-new 110 kVA, 220/380V diesel generator for them in Kabul and asked for instructions on how to get a FabLab through customs to Jalalabad. I inquired about the contents of a FabLab and learned it comprised two tons of computerized fabrication machines. The packing list included:

● A ShopBot CNC (computer numerical controlled) plasma industrial router

● A Fusion M232 CO2 Laser cutting system

● Dozens of computers

● High-end printers

● Routers

● Industrial filtration systems

I realized immediately that such a shipment of high-end technical gear would never clear customs in Kabul.

However, it could clear customs at Bagram quickly if the people in Bagram thought it was arriving to support a military or government program. I had a current military mail card and a post office box at Camp Fenty, so I instructed her to send the Lab to Bagram via FedEx, using my retired rank and name on the package, with the Camp Fenty address. At the time, FedEx flew packages for the American military into Bagram airfield, where you could pick them up at their office. Yahya found a good Jingle truck to rent, and Haji and I drove it to Bagram to pick up the lab. The FedEx guys loaded us up with a forklift, and I headed out the gate after signing for the equipment.

We didn’t have a forklift at the Taj to unload the truck, so we manually loaded the ShopBot industrial router and other equipment into the building we had set aside for the FabLab. That June, the MIT FabLab team leader, Amy, arrived to get the lab up and running. Amy was taking a sabbatical from her position with a principal defense contractor to investigate synthetic programmable boundary layers to develop innovative energy transport mechanisms. She explained that to me, deadpan, assuming I knew what she was talking about.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) supported the establishment of the Fab Lab through its Small Grants for Exploratory Research program. At that time, there were forty labs across eleven countries, all connected by the internet and video conferencing tools. The purpose of the Jalalabad Fab Lab was to explore how digital fabrication could aid in post-war and disaster recovery, providing the community with the ability to create custom products on demand, rather than depending on slow and costly supply chains. Although it seemed unlikely that local villagers would quickly learn to use digital fabrication tools, I was encouraged by the thought of Ivy Leaguers taking the time to teach them.

Baba Ken, Ski, and I drove to Kabul to meet her. When Ken pointed her out, Ski and I simultaneously exclaimed, "Oh shit." Ken asked what was wrong. I replied, "She's Chinese." As Ken looked confused, Ski asked, "Did you hear the one about the Chinese restaurant in Kabul, mate?" He delivered the punchline without waiting for a response: "They serve food, too." Ken was still confused, so I explained the situation with prostitution in Kabul. For foreigners, it primarily involved Chinese women. I added that Afghan men had their prostitutes, easily identifiable because Afghan streetwalkers wore their blue burkas inside out.

Amy making friends at an ANA checkpoint.

We agreed not to tell her about the Afghan prostitution issue and drove her down to Jalalabad, where she took over the compound. She did this with a smile. I have never known anyone who smiles as much as Ms. Amy, and it was an infectious quirk that could grow on you. Amy constantly brainstormed about developing the lab. Because Fab Labs aims to become self-sufficient and operate without budgets beyond initial startup costs, she needed to determine the best path to self-sustainment. Amy also needed to scout the countryside in all directions to plan the internet expansion. She told us she needed to meet with the city's mayor and the engineering faculty at Nangarhar University. She also required a tour of the local schools. When I explained that an expat security specialist with a car, driver, and interpreter costs $1,000 daily, she laughed so hard that I grew concerned. Compensation for gun goons was not part of the MIT Fab Lab plan, which we deduced after she cheerfully told us we would be escorting her, free of charge, wherever she felt like going. Within a few days, that was precisely what was happening.

Amy arrived with an SSF team member named Kelly, who stayed for the first month to help get the lab up and running. The girls worked nonstop, and they improved our internet by installing a transparent caching proxy server. They installed a Wikipedia mirror in English and Pashto, allowing seamless switching between locally cached and internet-supplied content. They also installed MIT OpenCourseWare on the server, which was of limited use to Afghan teachers and students who needed to be fluent in English. They also established an internet-based collaborative learning program called iEARN. This collaboration center was designed to enable youth to learn with, rather than simply about, the world. The system is generally for elementary through high school-aged students. It encourages students and teachers from other cultures and lands to participate in projects and share resources.

Then, the girls attacked the FabLab building, installing a computer-controlled laser cutter, mini-mill, cutter, embroidery machine, computers, printers, and scanners on an intranet with internet access via an Intelsat connection. Next, they assembled the electronics and instrumentation and installed peripheral power tools. The Fab Lab building’s electrical wiring infrastructure was partially reconstructed, and newer, larger circuit breakers were installed. They then installed conduits to run network and power cables into all the rooms. The girls shanghaied Mehrab and Haji Jan into doing some heavy cleaning, construction, and painting in the rooms while they installed several small uninterruptible power supplies, air conditioners, and fans.

Teaching the first HTMAA course

Ski and I kept well out of their way after we were summoned to move the 900-pound ShopBot into position, which damn near killed us. The girls worked from dawn until well past dusk, so we saw little of them. On the fifth day, the girls disappeared from the back of our compound, with Mehrab heading for the village clustered below us, astride the Kabul River. They returned, leading a group of elders and schoolteachers who toured the FabLab. The day after that, the FabLab was up and running.

The first course Amy taught was a week-long “How to Make (Almost) Anything” (HTMAA) course, designed to provide an overview of the machines and their capabilities. Class members included female university students studying to be teachers, male and female youth under 12, university engineering and computer students, local village members, and city municipal government members. Several one- or two-day workshops targeting specific machines or capabilities were also taught, mostly involving computer-controlled knives or laser cutters. The teachers the girls trained also led their own subsequent HTMAA lessons, demonstrating knowledge transfer.

University students mastering digital fabrication

After the initial training period, self-appointed teachers continued to lead the HTMAA course. With little exception, the course material stayed the same, with most teachers rigidly teaching the same projects and examples week after week. This suboptimal outcome did not faze Miss Amy, and she decided to double down with a Fab Folk Christmas surge in December.

Boston, MIT, Spain, Norway, San Diego, Iceland, Netherlands... and Jalalabad! Afghan school children really enjoyed talking with other FabLabs around the world when there was an English speaker with them.

In the meantime, she worked through typical Afghan problems, starting with secrecy and the tendency for users not to allow others to see their work. This was most prevalent in older users, a result of being embarrassed about not knowing how to do things and “looking stupid.” Learning to use computers and machines to design and fabricate was tremendously gratifying for the first students, despite their poor output quality. In the first few months of unsupervised operation, the Afghan kids were prolific. Their reaction to the excitement and praise received for their output was to create many duplicates.