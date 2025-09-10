One of the most frustrating aspects of modern life is the realization that facts are often irrelevant to the narratives of our privileged classes. On topics as diverse as COVID-19, the climate impacts of greenhouse gas emissions, the withdrawal from Kabul, and the cost of allowing tens of millions of illegal aliens to cross our Southern Border, the facts are ignored in favor of emotional narratives that reinforce the luxury beliefs of our credential managerial class.

Yet facts remain a stubborn antidote to progressive narratives because they are true, and the truth lands with a thud and stares at you, daring you to refute it. Remember when Anthony Fauci tried to convince the world that double masking was the optimal solution to stop the spread of COVID-19? How about the use of morbidly obese women to model sportswear? Or the time a mediocre male swimmer put on a woman's swimsuit, declared himself to be a woman, and started setting NCAA records in the women's division?

In each of these cases, the progressive media narrative, reinforced by the power of Hollywood-based celebrity culture and an obviously dysfunctional democratic party, was forced down our throats. Pointing out the obvious was considered rude, antisocial, or, in some jurisdictions, a criminal offense. Crime wasn’t a crime in many democratic strongholds, but defending yourself or property against criminals resulted in a somnambulant judicial system springing to action to vigorously prosecute the law-abiding defender to the full extent of the law.

For now, the days of forcing normal Americans to ignore what is objectively true are rapidly receding, but a full accounting of the cost of progressive folly remains elusive. Yet the biggest and most expensive progressive scam has been dealt another death blow by a handful of brave, skeptical climate scientists. A report titled A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate was released by the Department of Energy last month, and it landed with a thud. Authored by John Christy, Ph.D. Judith Curry, Ph.D. Steven Koonin, Ph.D. Ross McKitrick, Ph.D., and Roy Spencer, Ph.D., the report is a rare example of scientists evaluating climate data on its merit. The report should end the weaponized narrative that pushed carbon credits, green taxes, and “solutions” that enriched connected insiders while burdening every other human on the planet.

The economies of most Western countries have been brought to near ruin by computer simulations of climate models that regularly fail when compared to real-world observations. These models, which form the foundation for multi-trillion-dollar "net zero" policies, have the annoying habit of overpredicting warming. By design, they are highly sensitive to CO2, yet unable to account for ocean cycles, solar variability, cloud absorption of radiation, carbon sinks, or volcanic activity. This should not be a surprise; nobody understands the mechanisms behind multi-decadal climate oscillations associated with Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO), the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO), or the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This is just one of the many reasons to ignore climate models.

The legacy media quickly responded with the arguments from authority fallacy (a standard gaslighting technique) by “experts” who claimed it made "a mockery of science." Interestingly, CBS News did not write the CBS News story linked above. CBS now relies on content from a climate change NGO comprised of former CBS staffers.

The NGO is called Climate Central, and it is the future when it comes to elite managerial class sinecures. CBS News has been in freefall for years, losing on average $50 million annually. That is why it is easy to predict that CBS News “talent” will not be getting paid the kind of salaries to which they have grown accustomed. So, they move into the Nonprofit sector, where the money is good and the responsibilities are limited. A quick check on Charity Navigator reveals the salaries of Climate Central’s key personnel. Keep in mind that these reported salaries do not include nontaxable benefits, deferred compensation, or other amounts not reported on Form W-2.

Dr Benjamin Strauss, Ceo & Chief Scientist - $333,068

Jessica Cashdan, Sr. VP For Development - $253,063

Scott Kulp, Senior Computational Scientist - $239,250

Daniel Dodson, Chief Technology Officer - $223,062

Bernadette Woods Placky, Vice President of Engagement - $194,731

You can earn a substantial amount of money working for some nonprofits, and judging from their website, some of these folks are earning their keep. They have developed a coastal risk screening tool that allows you to view all prime real estate that will be underwater by 2050. Because they are “cutting-edge science experts,” you could (in theory) use the tool to negotiate prime real estate deals for pennies of the currently assessed dollar. But in reality, nobody who owns prime beachfront property believes this bullshit, and they would never sell their trophy homes due to the manufactured hysteria of climate grifters.

The goal of Climate Central and its fellow travelers was never to save the planet. They aim to instill fear, restrict your choices, and enforce compliance through the illusion of moral responsibility. Not the kind of moral responsibility demonstrated during the COVID-19 lockdowns by Gavin Newsom and his wealthy friends when they dined unmasked at the French Laundry. It’s considered gauche for normie Americans to question the decisions of our betters when they ignore the draconian laws they inflict upon us. The kind of moral responsibility demanded by climate zealots involves ignoring your lying eyes and trusting the experts™. At the same time, energy costs climb faster than health care costs, which more and more families (thanks to Obama) can barely afford.

This is the first report from Washington that deviates from the catastrophic climate experts™’ narrative. Among the report’s key findings:

• Elevated carbon dioxide levels enhance plant growth, contributing to global greening and increased agricultural productivity.

• Complex climate models provide limited guidance on the climate’s response to rising carbon dioxide levels. Overly sensitive models, which often employ extreme scenarios, have exaggerated future warming projections and their consequences.

• Data aggregated over the continental U.S. show no significant long-term trends in most extreme weather events. Claims of more frequent or intense hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and dryness in America aren’t supported by historical records.

• While global sea levels have risen about 8 inches since 1900, aggregate U.S. tide-gauge data don’t show the long-term acceleration expected from a warming globe.

• Natural climate variability, data limitations, and model deficiencies complicate efforts to attribute specific climate changes or extreme events to human CO2 emissions.

• The use of the words “existential,” “crisis,” and “emergency” to describe the projected effects of human-caused warming on the U.S. economy finds scant support in the data.

• Overly aggressive policies aimed at reducing emissions could do more harm than good by hiking the cost of energy and degrading its reliability. Even the most ambitious reductions in U.S. emissions would have little direct effect on global emissions and an even more negligible effect on climate trends.

This extraordinarily positive report has been endorsed by Mother Nature, who decided to crush the climate experts™ in real time. Do you remember the predicted hurricane activity for this year?

This prediction is not panning out to the surprise of no one who is paying attention

Historically, this week is the peak of the hurricane season, but the Atlantic is quiet with no tropical cyclone activity predicted in the next seven days. To date, we’ve had exactly one hurricane, which is well below the models’ predictions. Nobody can explain why because the experts™’ settled science is bogus and legitimate scientists have the humility to admit they do not fully understand the forces that cause tropical cyclone variability. Humility stops one from thinking they have all the answers. Unfortunately, humility is no longer evident in the American elite managerial class.