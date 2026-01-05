The big Taliban offensive that would place ISAF in a permanent defensive posture was still two years away when Frank McKenzie, Asad Khan, and their principal staff officers flew into Bagram for their exit interviews before heading home. In both Bagram and Kabul, after politely listening to McKenzie wax eloquent about the 22nd MEU accomplishing every goal and nailing every mission, the assembled generals and regimental/squadron commanders directed all their questions and comments to Asad Khan. After every brief, Asad was swarmed by senior officers eager to hear more about his operations and get pictures with him. McKenzie was ignored; gunfighters prefer the company of other gunfighters, not soft, overweight staff officers.

There is a reason SecWar Hegseth singled McKenzie out by name as an example of what he will no longer tolerate, and it’s not because he has his hand in his trouser pocket.

As the 22nd MEU sailed home, McKenzie conspired with his boss, the Commanding General of II MEF, James Amos. As Commandant of the Marine Corps, Amos would become infamous for two things: lying about attending entry-level officer training and exerting unlawful command influence in several disciplinary proceedings. I knew Amos when I was working at The Basic School (TBS), a course every Marine officer is required to attend, yet one he missed when he finagled a lateral move from the Navy during a period when the Marine Corps was short of jet pilots.

At TBS, Amos was in charge of the Command and Leadership Department, which was eliminated and rolled into the Tactics Department shortly after he departed. I instinctively avoided him because he had the dyspeptic disposition of the terminally aggrieved. The only thing I remember about him was his constant complaints about his instructors being disrespected because none of them (except Scott Cottrell, who taught the land navigation package) were invited to company mess nights.

McKenzie and Amos constructed an elaborate false narrative built on rumor and innuendo about Asad being physically abusive to his subordinates. They used it to justify relieving the only Marine Corps officer who spoke Pashto and understood the cultural dynamics of the Hindu Kush. Just two years earlier, he had been indispensable in persuading the Pakistan General Staff to support our efforts in Afghanistan; now, he was to be relieved for hurting Frank McKenzie’s feelings.

I suspect that both McKenzie and Amos, who, although bright, were never accused of being perceptive, thought the war had been won in Afghanistan. Back then, I did too. The only person I knew who believed that the Taliban would return to contest our nation-building efforts was Asad Khan. He understood how things worked in the Hindu Kush, and had he been promoted into the general officer ranks and returned to Afghanistan, he may have, once again, proved to be indispensable.

Asad was well known throughout the Marine Corps as a competent, by-the-book straight shooter, and Amos could not have fired him without the Commandant’s approval. The irony is that, back in 2004, the Commandant, Michael Hagee, was the last Vietnam veteran to command the Marine Corps. He not only supported Amos’s hatchet job on Asad Khan but also promoted him, paving the way for Amos to become the first Naval Aviator to serve as Commandant of the Marine Corps.

The Vietnam-era officer corps is widely credited with rescuing the Marine Corps from a drug-addled, racially divided, low-morale, hollow force in the late 1970s. They insisted on mandatory drug tests and removed every Marine who tested positive. They introduced Maneuver Warfare, professional reading programs, and restored prestige and professionalism to the Staff Noncommissioned Officers. Of the six Commandants who followed Hagee, only one tried to push back against the rising tide of DEI dysfunction. General Joseph Dunford, during his short tenure as Commandant, commissioned a 9-month comprehensive study on the consequences of introducing women into combat arms units. The results were unambiguous:

Marine teams with female members performed at lower overall levels, completed tasks more slowly, and fired weapons with less accuracy than their all-male counterparts. In addition, female Marines sustained significantly higher injury rates and demonstrated lower levels of physical performance capacity overall.”

Obama’s Secretary of the Navy, a worthless dumbass whose name I can’t be bothered to remember, dismissed the study out of hand and ordered the Marine Corps to put women in the combat arms. Obama, whom I thought was a marginal President, recognized General Dunford’s intellect, integrity, professionalism, and lack of sycophancy, and selected him to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If nothing else, Obama was a savvy politician who knew which general he needed to keep close.

The other Commandants fully embraced a corrosive DEI ideology that prioritizes ideological conformity, grievance hierarchies, and performative virtue over merit, resilience, and warfighting excellence. The consequence of aligning with the forces of woke is the constant need to gaslight and lie. When Pete Hegseth declared an end to DEI in the military, the current Commandant, Eric Smith, claimed the Marine Corps never had any DEI programs. That was a bald-faced lie; the Marine Corps had hired a special assistant for DEI when Smith was the Assistant Commandant and was fully committed to DEI as outlined in the Manpower 2030 plan.

Now that we have an administration focused on lethality within the Department of War, you would think the Marine Corps would rid itself of the millstone that is women in the combat arms. Instead, Commandant Smith continues to use DEI when assigning important commands and promotions to the General Officer ranks. He is incapable of understanding that a majority of Americans are appalled by the divisiveness, corruption, and fraud of the progressive managerial class. Instead of repairing the damage done by his predecessor, he’s doubling down on the Force Design 2030 plan that has gutted the Marine Corps, leaving it capable of doing little more than guarding the shitters of forward-deployed Special Forces detachments.

The Marine Corps has deteriorated so much that three former Commandants recently published an article in Defense One, pleading with General Smith to reverse course on FD 2030 and begin rebuilding the capacity jettisoned during the bizarre “divest to invest” pogrom of the early 2020s. One of the signers of that plea was the 31st Commandant of the Marine Corps, Charles Krulak. In 1991, I was in the Basic School auditorium when then-LtGen Krulak, full of self-righteous indignation that is the hallmark of woke progressives, unleashed “the big lie.”

He asked the hundreds of lieutenants in the audience whether there was anything a man could do that a woman could not. The lieutenants looked at each other in confusion, wondering what kind of trick question that was, but before any of them could answer, Krulak quickly added, “Because if you do, I will throw you out of my Marine Corps today.” And there it was: the big lie every officer had to pretend to believe if they wanted a career in the Marine Corps. Of course, none of us believed that horse shit; everybody knows women cannot do what men do. That’s why they will never play football at West Point or Annapolis. But Krulak unleashed the big lie because he knew that was how you got a fourth star and a shot at being commandant.

Colonel Gary Anderson, a true friend to all “Trad” Marines past, present, and future, summed up the consequences of a system that rewards conformity, seniority, and political connections over competence and adaptability.

“Why was a Marine Corps commandant allowed to eviscerate a perfectly good worldwide military organization to create a China-centric regional capability that the theater commander did not ask for and that is logistically infeasible? Why did the theater commander — another four-star — not tell the commandant to stay in his lane as a provider of forces, not a strategist? And where was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in all of this?”

Thirty-four years after unleashing the big lie, General Krulak is trying to put the genie back in the bottle. He is concerned that the current Secretary of War will realize the Marine Corps is no longer capable of being America’s 911 force. It has divested itself of tube artillery, tanks, snipers, heavy engineers, and medium assault helicopters, and has shrunk its infantry battalions by 40%. Plus, the Navy no longer has the lift to move the reduced, anemic Marine Corps anywhere in sufficient force to be credible.

Secretary Hegseth has had several opportunities to fire Smith for lying to him about DEI and for continuing to use DEI as his guiding principle. Yet, he has not even hinted that he is disappointed in him. That’s what I would do if I planned to eliminate the Marine Corps. America can no longer afford to fund four separate services that are expected to fight as a single joint force. Something has to give, and the Marine Corps is now perfectly positioned to be the first up on the chopping block.

America does not need a Marine Corps and, given its current DEI leadership and state of readiness, I’m not sure why we would want one.