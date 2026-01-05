Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
9h

Holy fffnn 💩 I’m Army and I don’t want to get rid of the Marines!?! 😱

Who will we fight off duty for the girls?!?

It ain’t the Air Force 🏳️‍🌈🦄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tim Lynch and others
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
11h

As an old timer compared to most here, this writer can tell you that post Vietnam USMC was a mess, and we who came in circa 1975-80 saw the changes that would put order to chaos. By 1979 when I to got to Mike Company 3/2 the python had digested most of the issues left from the Vietnam conflict. My TBS class, Foxtrot 6/78 was all male. It was a proven fact that across the board we performed better than Echo and Golf which pre and post ceded us and had WM”s integrated in the class. There were 36 of us 0302’s in the first class that Lt. Colonel North (Then Major North) did not teach. IOC was meant to get us ready “enough” to hit the fleet with “enough” knowledge to begin to understand how a rifle or weapons platoon worked and ought to be led. Our leaders were a different breed, the generals mostly WWII and Korea, the 06’s had Korea and Vietnam and everyone at TBS and IOC had tours in Vietnam and most had been shot at a lot. The common thread is they were company grade officers, led platoon and companies in combat. The PHAT Frank McKenzies of the world evolved through company grades into field grades without being shot at for the most part. What they became elegant at was balancing a tea cup on their knee in a congressman or senator’s capital office as they smoozed through promotion zone after promotion zone.

Lt. Colonel Khan has just worked up 1/6, I was shocked to read what he found when got there. As Chief Weapons Instructor at the original ITS, the lack of range safety was something we would just not tolerate. That was just one small example as I am reading Lt. Colonel Khan’s story, that is feeding the “monkey on my back.” (First Sargent Tanksly to Lt. Wemyss, “Lieutenant, when you feel that monkey on your back you listen up..”) I am reading a slow train wreck. It is an awful feeling.

While I understand the anger at the Corps particularly with what Berger and Smith have done to destroy the Corps my admonition to all of us, is let’s give it one more hard try before quitting. Give our full measure. (I know many here have done so more than enough, but…) The Sec. War and SecNav have proved to be molasses when Exlax is needed. If there were ever an example (as hobbled as the Corps is today by “Divest to Invest” and Force design 2030), of the best bang per buck which is the ARG/MEU, than the events of the past several months in the Caribbean are it. It ain’t perfect. It ain’t pretty, but get rid of these asshats with stars and get some of the hard nuts 05 and 06’s to replace them and maybe we stand a chance. By the way that goes to the senior enlisted ranks. Those gliding along to get along. Either rediscover your mojo and help by being honest and speaking up or get out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tim Lynch and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Lynch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture