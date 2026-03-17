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UncleMac
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Every Persian Iranian I've met over the years were horrified by what the Mad Mullahs have done to Iran. I wish I could say I was shocked King Carney is welcoming IRGC members into Canada. Given our international reputation as a base for money laundering and giving shelter to the scum of the earth, it makes sense. I wonder if the proximity to the Great Satan and the extradition treaty between USA and Canada is keeping some of the IRGC out?

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