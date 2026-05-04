Anthropogenic Climate Change
The Scam that will Never Die
This is the first year in many when the predictions for the coming hurricane season aren’t full of man-made climate-change doom and gloom. For years now, I have been posting hurricane season predictions, confidently asserting that we wouldn’t see even half the number The Science™ forecast. This wasn’t hard to figure out if you paid attention to the progressive religion of climate change. They attribute mystical powers to man-made climate change, blaming it for hot weather, cold weather, intense storms, and even a lack of intense storms.
The 2026 hurricane season is predicted to have a below-average number of hurricanes due to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation climate cycle. Strong westerly winds generated by warmer waters in the Pacific Ocean, caused by El Niño, will hinder tropical storm development in the Atlantic. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but seeing the severity of a hurricane season prediction explained by normal weather phenomena that have nothing to do with man-made climate change seems like a sea change.
The climate change claim is that increased CO2 causes warming, and other natural greenhouse substances, including water vapor, clouds, and upper-level clouds, amplify that warming. This is an anti-scientific position because it contradicts basic scientific principles, such as Le Châtelier’s principle. That principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changes in conditions (concentration, pressure, or temperature), the system shifts its equilibrium position to counteract the disturbance and restore balance.
When a credible scientist like Dr. Richard Lindzen, emeritus professor of meteorology at MIT, examined the feedback loops in climate modeling, he made a shocking (not) discovery. The key to constructing the man-made climate change narrative was to establish it and pepper it with obvious errors. Critics would then seize on the errors while failing to question the basic narrative.
This week, Americans who enjoy YouTube videos of congressmen beclowning themselves as they grill senior members of President Trump’s cabinet saw this dynamic in action. Representative Rosa DeLauro, the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, reacted like a vampire to sunlight, while the head of the EPA, Lee Zeldin, calmly explained the federal statutes and Supreme Court precedents governing the EPA budget proposal process.
Her official question about the EPA budget was that it “reads like a climate change denier’s manifesto”. When challenged to explain where in section 202 of the Clean Air Act, there was a requirement to fight global climate change, she exploded, shrieking that “climate change is real.” Exercising executive oversight by shrieking slogans based on midwit fantasy is why the approval of Congress is at an all-time low.
The basic narrative is that the climate is controlled by the greenhouse effect. That is a ridiculous assertion, as the Earth’s climate system has many regions, the two largest being the tropics (30°S to 30°N) and the extratropics outside 30°. These two systems have different dynamics. Within the tropics, the greenhouse effect is significant. But what determines the temperature change between the tropics and the poles has very little to do with the greenhouse effect. It is a dynamic phenomenon because temperature differences at extratropical latitudes generate instabilities.
These instabilities take the form of the cyclonic and anticyclonic patterns that you see on the weather map. Outside of the topics, weather systems travel from west to east. Within the tropics, they travel from east to west. Advocates of anthropogenic climate change claim that it is disrupting established wind patterns due to Arctic warming at both the North and South Poles. As Dr. Lindzen has pointed out repeatedly over the years, there is no physical basis for that statement.
The continued normalization of uninformed, anti‑scientific, almost religious zealotry over anthropogenic climate change allows climate scammers to keep grifting the most economically vulnerable members of our population. There is another revealing clip of Lee Zeldin trying to have a conversation with Bernie Sanders. In the clip below, he grandstands over his bill to spend billions of taxpayer dollars on solar panels for the poorest of the poor. Let us assume, for the sake of argument, that a majority of poor Americans own their homes and are convinced that installing solar panels is a good idea that will save them money. What’s the downside?
We don’t have to imagine the outcome because that experiment has already been run in Texas. Between 2018 and 2024, solar panel companies launched a campaign targeting the elderly and non-English-speaking residents of Texas. Thousands of the most vulnerable homeowners were victimized and are now stuck paying monthly for solar panels that haven’t reduced their electric bills by a single cent. And they’re the lucky ones; the unlucky ones had heavy solar panels installed on roofs that couldn’t support the weight and are now homeless.
Keep the Texas example in mind as you watch wide-eyed, always wrong but never in doubt Bernie Sanders passionately advocate for residential solar panels he knows nothing about. Too many people in todays fragmented political landscape adopt positions that have serious consequences not because they believe them to be correct but they believe their side is correct. I am sure that not everything democrats believe is based on lunatic fringe theories, but it seems that following their policies is a good way to end up victimized and sliding down, not up the economic ladder.
Ah yes, the grifter’s grifter, the only job in the dreaded private sector Bernie had, he failed at; seems he wasn’t much good with a hammer and nails. Mayor of left wing Burlington, Vermont, Left wing rep to Congress.from left wing Vermont, left wing senator, oddly he is a…wait for it…millionaire. Three houses, one downtown Burlington, one on Lake Champlain’s and one in DC. What this mid wit either knows and chooses to forget, or is just delusional, is that renewable electricity such as wind and solar lived on the federal and state subsidies in order to survive. A utility scale wind project of 50 megawatts or more (the bigger the better) has a debt financing structure that is (was) loaded with federal spiffs, like the Production Tax Credit (PTC’s), and Investment Tax Credits (ITC’s) and the favorite of State Street Bank and Vanguard Tax Equity deductions, meaning when they make too much profit they need a relief valve and the losses on the wind projects are ideal. In the most robust wind regime’s the large wind turbine generators are at best 25% efficient. Compare that to a GE Frame 7 version combined cycle jet turbine with a 6000 heat rate and efficiency of 98%. One works all the time the other…not so much.
Bernie babbled on about the high price of electric power. No where is it higher than 5 of the 6 New England States. With special thanks to the Governor of Massachusetts, who as Attorney General successful sued two major OEM natural gas pipeline providers and stopped two desperately needed pipelines that would have carried low cost natural gas to New England. Now that the piper has to be paid, she has developed a case of democrat politician’s memory loss. What pipelines? So, what is an imbecile to do? Double down on stupid of course and sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hydro Quebec the provincial regulated utility of the Provence of Quebec. 20% of Massachusetts power needs coming from renewable hydro electric power, which of course is not considered renewable in the good old USA, in fact ripping out dams is the thing in vogue in conversation with the beautiful people in Cambridge. Three days after signing the deal on a Friday in February, there was cold snap, and Hydro Quebec declared Force Majure, and only shipped 4% of the 20% promised. One could have predicted that trusting the Provincial government of Quebec was a bad bet, but some people have to learn the hard way. So there you have it, imbeciles with day glow orange dunce caps bleating at Lee Zeldin about climate change being a real danger. Indeed there is a hot air problem in DC alright, it just the hot coming out of both ends of these clowns we send to congress. Oh well, sooner than later people are going to get mad. Then it is torches and pitch forks. Can’t wait.
One of the fundamental issues for me is that there is no average temperature. It is just a statistic and has no physical meaning. No experiment can be conducted to confirm an average temperature. There is no total temperature for a start. In the case of mass, take two pieces of metal, weight them individually, add the weights together and then confirm the total by weighing both pieces together. Take two cups of water at 50C and put them in one container and the temperature is not 100. With different volumes of water and different temperatures the combined temperature has to be calculated. Even if there is an average it would have no relevance. Averages are not useful in any science. We don't design bridges based on the average load, we don't make clothes based on the average height of people, we don't design central heating based on an meaningless average temperature.
What an average temperature for the earth effectively does it to turn the earth into a flat surface. When the idea of carbon dioxide causing heat was created it was based on the sun not being able to warm the earth to the (meaningless) average calculated from temperature measurements. By using an average the science ignored the high temperatures at the equator and the lower temperatures at the poles. The measured average was also meaningless. But because the calculated average was higher than the sun could create, it was assumed that the atmosphere must be generating the additional temperature and carbon dioxide was assumed to be the means of doing it.
Scientific errors added to this John Tyndall did experiments with gases in tubes. Look up the details. He essentially passed infrared radiation down the tube and found that with some gases it was "trapped" in the gas. This was wrong. The radiation was being absorbed and emitted and leaving through the sides of the tube. One comment I saw about this experiment said all he was doing was heating the laboratory.
The BBC devised a modern version of this experiment using a glass tube, a candle and a thermal camera. The experiment was created by a university on the south coast of the UK and the creator posted an article online saying how he had done it. Look up the experiment and there is a video online. With air in the tube the thermal camera saw the candle, when CO2 was put in the tube the candle flame vanished almost immediately. This is because the camera was tuned to detect CO2. More astonishing is the explanation that the candle suddenly heated the carbon dioxide. The compressed gas would have been very cold on being released. How easy it is to fool people with science, but not the science that was claimed.