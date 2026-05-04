Tim’s Substack

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
3d

Ah yes, the grifter’s grifter, the only job in the dreaded private sector Bernie had, he failed at; seems he wasn’t much good with a hammer and nails. Mayor of left wing Burlington, Vermont, Left wing rep to Congress.from left wing Vermont, left wing senator, oddly he is a…wait for it…millionaire. Three houses, one downtown Burlington, one on Lake Champlain’s and one in DC. What this mid wit either knows and chooses to forget, or is just delusional, is that renewable electricity such as wind and solar lived on the federal and state subsidies in order to survive. A utility scale wind project of 50 megawatts or more (the bigger the better) has a debt financing structure that is (was) loaded with federal spiffs, like the Production Tax Credit (PTC’s), and Investment Tax Credits (ITC’s) and the favorite of State Street Bank and Vanguard Tax Equity deductions, meaning when they make too much profit they need a relief valve and the losses on the wind projects are ideal. In the most robust wind regime’s the large wind turbine generators are at best 25% efficient. Compare that to a GE Frame 7 version combined cycle jet turbine with a 6000 heat rate and efficiency of 98%. One works all the time the other…not so much.

Bernie babbled on about the high price of electric power. No where is it higher than 5 of the 6 New England States. With special thanks to the Governor of Massachusetts, who as Attorney General successful sued two major OEM natural gas pipeline providers and stopped two desperately needed pipelines that would have carried low cost natural gas to New England. Now that the piper has to be paid, she has developed a case of democrat politician’s memory loss. What pipelines? So, what is an imbecile to do? Double down on stupid of course and sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hydro Quebec the provincial regulated utility of the Provence of Quebec. 20% of Massachusetts power needs coming from renewable hydro electric power, which of course is not considered renewable in the good old USA, in fact ripping out dams is the thing in vogue in conversation with the beautiful people in Cambridge. Three days after signing the deal on a Friday in February, there was cold snap, and Hydro Quebec declared Force Majure, and only shipped 4% of the 20% promised. One could have predicted that trusting the Provincial government of Quebec was a bad bet, but some people have to learn the hard way. So there you have it, imbeciles with day glow orange dunce caps bleating at Lee Zeldin about climate change being a real danger. Indeed there is a hot air problem in DC alright, it just the hot coming out of both ends of these clowns we send to congress. Oh well, sooner than later people are going to get mad. Then it is torches and pitch forks. Can’t wait.

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Alan
2d

One of the fundamental issues for me is that there is no average temperature. It is just a statistic and has no physical meaning. No experiment can be conducted to confirm an average temperature. There is no total temperature for a start. In the case of mass, take two pieces of metal, weight them individually, add the weights together and then confirm the total by weighing both pieces together. Take two cups of water at 50C and put them in one container and the temperature is not 100. With different volumes of water and different temperatures the combined temperature has to be calculated. Even if there is an average it would have no relevance. Averages are not useful in any science. We don't design bridges based on the average load, we don't make clothes based on the average height of people, we don't design central heating based on an meaningless average temperature.

What an average temperature for the earth effectively does it to turn the earth into a flat surface. When the idea of carbon dioxide causing heat was created it was based on the sun not being able to warm the earth to the (meaningless) average calculated from temperature measurements. By using an average the science ignored the high temperatures at the equator and the lower temperatures at the poles. The measured average was also meaningless. But because the calculated average was higher than the sun could create, it was assumed that the atmosphere must be generating the additional temperature and carbon dioxide was assumed to be the means of doing it.

Scientific errors added to this John Tyndall did experiments with gases in tubes. Look up the details. He essentially passed infrared radiation down the tube and found that with some gases it was "trapped" in the gas. This was wrong. The radiation was being absorbed and emitted and leaving through the sides of the tube. One comment I saw about this experiment said all he was doing was heating the laboratory.

The BBC devised a modern version of this experiment using a glass tube, a candle and a thermal camera. The experiment was created by a university on the south coast of the UK and the creator posted an article online saying how he had done it. Look up the experiment and there is a video online. With air in the tube the thermal camera saw the candle, when CO2 was put in the tube the candle flame vanished almost immediately. This is because the camera was tuned to detect CO2. More astonishing is the explanation that the candle suddenly heated the carbon dioxide. The compressed gas would have been very cold on being released. How easy it is to fool people with science, but not the science that was claimed.

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