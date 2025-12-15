When was the last time you read a document published by the National Command Authority that clearly outlined our National Security Strategy in understandable terms? Have you ever seen a foundational strategy document that both advocates for and explains the meaning of our America First policy? President Trump’s 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS) is only 29 pages long and avoids meaningless jargon like “pacing threat,” “pivot to Asia,” or “extraordinary rendition.” After reading it, I knew that adults who understand how to fix the damage caused by elite globalist tyranny—unleashed on America by the Frankfort School—are firmly in charge of our nation.

Juan P. Villasmil, writing in the American Conservative, noted that the NSS “refuses to anthropomorphize states or sentimentalize alliances.” Using complex words without slipping into jargon is a feature, not a bug, among conservative writers. We can also parse the straightforward language of the NSS to find hidden messages. But there are none; the President means what he says, which is a notable departure from the usual crap we expect from national politicians. After years of neglect, the United States will prioritize the Western Hemisphere, not with a “pivot” but with a corollary. The Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine is self-explanatory.

Then, out of the blue, the State Department drops a paper reinforcing our new NSS. I know what you’re thinking: the State Department is incapable of adopting an America First mindset. It’s full of highly credentialed careerists who view the Trump administration’s defunding of USAID and progressive NGOs as an existential threat. They view lavishly funded sinecures paying them hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to write jargon-filled policy papers as a birthright. Yet earlier this week, the State Department published a fact sheet on its new Pax Silica Summit.

Of course, the State Department is going to use fancy Latin words despite its new emphasis on giving a shit about the American people. Still, they’re launching a new economic security paradigm protecting America and our allies’ sensitive technologies. The summit participants were Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The Summit also included guest contributions from Taiwan, the European Union, Canada, and the OECD. Conspicuously absent from Pax Silica is our largest trading partner, Mexico.

The advantage of corollaries is that they need no proof because they are already established. What has been proven but ignored by previous presidents is that Mexico is not truly our ally. The ruling regime in Mexico has ceded large parts of its territory, economy, and authority to narco terrorists. Tracking and recording narco massacres is a major industry in Mexico. Seeking justice in Mexico’s drug wars is impossible for the same reason the government cannot fulfill its obligation to provide water to the Rio Grande Valley under the 1944 border treaty. President Trump can threaten to impose a 5% tariff, but the Mexican government does not control the water that should flow into the Rio Grande; the cartels do, and they don’t care about tariffs.

In 2022, the clique in charge of Joe Biden’s autopen alerted Mexico that the Russian Embassy in Mexico City was a nest of spies. They had compiled a list of over two dozen Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover and requested that they be expelled. Mexico refused our request to expel the spies and declined to join the international sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. In case Biden wasn’t catching on, they formed a Mexico-Russia friendship committee that invited Russian military units to march in the 2022 Mexico Independence Day parade. No hay Pax Silica para vosotros, cabrones.

And limited Pax Silica for the Great White North, eh. Canada, like Europe, is in a steep cultural decline. The very foundations of Western civilization, free speech, defended borders, and a unique cultural identity, are crumbling due to the policies of a ruling elite completely disconnected from the people they claim to govern. Additionally, Canada has faced significant allegations of deep penetration by Chinese intelligence operations, as reported by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and other sources over many years. These claims span espionage, election interference, cyber-attacks, transnational repression, and influence over politicians, academics, and diaspora communities.

There is no reason to regard Canada as a trusted ally. In fact, there is no justification for allowing them to continue participating in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance unless we are feeding them false intelligence as part of a counter-espionage operation. That level of sophistication, as appealing as it sounds, is a bit much to expect from our CIA. So now we are shutting them out, treating them with the same disdain they have for us. Winners succeed, and we have been on a winning streak for nearly a year, thanks to the Trump administration and his skilled cabinet.

But now is not the time to be cocky. President Trump is the head of the Republican Party, and the Republicans have a long history of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. An NSS that makes sense to every American who takes the time to read it is not enough. Let me explain why.

Before the NSS, the only straightforward, concise, and easy-to-read, foundational policy document I had ever read was FMFM 1-0, Leading Marines. But that worthy effort led the Marines into a 25-year tailspin of institutional feminization and DEI dysfunction that resulted in female infantrymen, anemic infantry battalions, the elimination of snipers, tanks, heavy engineering units, medium lift assault helicopters, and most of its tube artillery. A well-written, serious foundational document will not save an organization or country from the ravages of Frankfurt School-inspired political correctness.

The General Officers responsible for this degradation of capabilities prioritized ideological conformity, grievance hierarchies, and performative virtue over merit. They crafted a system where senior generals were insulated from the failures they created by ensuring accountability flowed only downward. The Marine four-star who headed the Kabul withdrawal debacle was rewarded with a sinecure at the University of South Florida, several board positions, and appearances on major legacy news programs to explain geopolitics. He is the poster child for the modern general officer, eloquent when deferred to, enraged by fawning media interviews of subordinates that exclude him, jealous of the prerogatives of senior command while deflecting any responsibility for the failure of plans he created and executed.

The generals who spent 20 years replacing the Taliban with the Taliban left behind a Marine Corps that is no longer capable of being America’s 9/11 force. Nor will it be capable of fulfilling the ridiculous Force Design 2030 plan that was the impetus behind divesting itself of so much core capability. And so there are now calls to abolish the Marine Corps.

What message is the Marine Corps sending by placing a woman in charge of the oldest post in the Marine Corps with its dual focus on ceremony and security? A woman, no matter how attractive or accomplished, cannot provide aspirational leadership to infantrymen trained to kill people and break things.

When I read FMFM 0-1 almost 30 years ago, I thought it would usher in an era of Marine dominance inside the American military. Instead, it created a Marine Corps that just appointed a female public affairs officer to command Marine Corps Barracks 8th & I. The problem with females assigned to the combat arms will self-correct the next time we get into serious, sustained ground combat. The Israelis and Russians already learned that lesson, but we are too arrogant to heed their examples. But, if we don’t keep the progressive democrats with their witches’ brew of dependency, risk displacement, infantilization, and identity-based political grievance incentives far away from the levers of national power, the well-written, eminently sensible NSS will not save us.