User's avatar
Mike Ettore's avatar
Mike Ettore
3h

100% on target, Tim!

Force Design was, despite the insistence of those deeply entrenched in the Berger Echo Chamber, was ill-conceived inside a very cloister of "Thought Leaders" who operated in near total isolation of the current Marine Corps general officer ranks (even current Division, MEF commanders were not consulted) and the TOTAL exclusion of the Combatant Commanders.

Many recently retired GOs met privately with Berger and tried to talk sense into him, but he refused to consider any of their thoughts and recommendations.

At one point, Berger actually used the word "seditious" when referring to anyone who dared voice an opposing view to Force Design. And there's no doubt that he retired more than a few General Officers who he felt were not onboard the Berger Train, and this group included some of the best and most experiences warfighters in the history of the Corps. I can think of three of them off the top of my head who should have been the current CMC instead of Smith.

The group of retired generals known as the "Chowder II Society" were publicly ridiculed and demeaned by many active duty field grade officers, who seemed outraged that these "old men who were desperately trying to remain relevant" asked simple and logical questions about Force Design.

It's telling that most of these questions are still not answered nearly six years after the Berger Plan was imposed upon the Marine Corps and Combatant Commanders.

The jury is still out regarding whether or not the Corps will survive Berger and Smith's "Brilliant Innovation."

When you tack on the incredibly detrimental impact that the feminization of the Corps has had on all aspects of a proven Warrior Culture that worked well for so long, I honestly believe that the articles being written calling for the demise of the Marine Corps that were once laughed at as being interservice politics, jealousy, etc., now pose legit questions that the Marine Corps has no good answers to.

It's been tragic to watch the self-inflicted death spiral of a once capable and revered American Institution.

UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
16h

As a patriotic Canadian who snowbirds to Texas, it breaks my heart to see what's become of my country. Between the Chinese Communist Party, the WEF, and India, I have nil confidence is the federal gubbermint... and not much better for the provincial gubbermints. Only Smith of Alberta and Moe of Saskatchewan show any depth of character.

