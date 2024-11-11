Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Nov 11

I remember being in Jordan and I’m army reading about Berger reforms and getting Corporate Snake oil vibe. It’s not the tools, tactics and equipment or doctrine-

All the real tests are moral.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Lynch
Nancy Dunham's avatar
Nancy Dunham
Nov 11

Tim, as always, you cut right to the heart of the matter: Man (i.e. former CMC Berger) proposes, and man also (the new axis of evil) disposes. What a conundrum! Be not vexed; God's mercies are not spent. <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Lynch
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture